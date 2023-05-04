Indian troops arrest four youth in IIOJK

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops arrested four youth in Srinagar and Jammu region.

The troops during a raid arrested a youth who was working in a hotel as a driver in Srinagar. Indian troops and police personnel arrested three more youth who were travelling in a truck in Kathua district of Jammu region. Meanwhile, the occupation authorities have de-ployed more Indian troops and police personnel in Srinagar and other areas ahead of the G-20 meeting being hosted by the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government in Srinagar later this month.—KMS