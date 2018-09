Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops arrested two youth during a nocturnal raid in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Local people told media that the troops arrested the youth identified as Muhammad Irfan Naikoo and Muhammad Shafi Naikoo during a raid in Saidpora Bala area of the district, last night.

They said that the troops also beat up people during the raid.—KMS

Share on: WhatsApp