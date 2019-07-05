Indian State terrorism

MODI Junta is bent upon destroying the regional peace and stability. One saw its manifestation yet again on Wednesday when a blast along the line of control in Azad Kashmir’s Chamb sector martyred five Pak Army soldiers. In a statement issued by the ISPR also stated that the incident is evident of state sponsored terrorism by India violating bilateral ceasefire agreement and the international rules.

The fact of the matter is that India has stepped up ceasefire violations over the last few years along the line of control targeting our military posts as well as Azad Kashmir’s civilian population. With this belligerence posture, India’s hand in the latest blast cannot be ruled out which in fact has once again proved that it is the sole enemy of peace and stability in the region. Such kind of incidents will only widen the gap and not take the relationship towards any improvement. Pakistan has always desired for peace with the neighbouring country but the regrettable part is that the extremist state has never reciprocated in the positive manner. The sole reason is that it wants to establish its hegemony in the region by browbeating its neighbours but this is something that is not acceptable to Pakistan which wants relationship on the basis of mutual respect. The Indian government is also gravely mistaken if it believes that such dastardly acts could deter the Kashmiri people from their stance against India’s illegal occupation of their motherland. Pakistan and the people of Azad Kashmir fully stand by their brothers on the other side of the border and continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to them. It is time for the international community to take notice of not only the latest blast on the LoC – the investigation of which should be held – but also grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and take practical steps towards resolution of this lingering dispute for regional peace and stability.