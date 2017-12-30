Indian state terrorism in IoK has crossed all limits: Mirwaiz

ISLAMABAD :The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in Indian occupied Kashmir has said that the Indian state terrorism has crossed all limits in the territory. According to a Kashmir Media Service, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing a gathering in Srinagar said, the present times in occupied Kashmir seem to be toughest ever as people have started becoming targets of heightened injustice and oppression. He said that the people of the territory were facing severe hardships on all fronts and the present puppet regime had broken all records of repression. “Kashmir has been converted into a police state. It is police raj here. Police higher-ups are sycophants who, in their bid to be more loyal than the king, are appeasing their masters by unleashing more repression on both the people and the resistance leadership,” he said. The Mirwaiz said on one hand, the resistance leadership is barred from carrying out its social, political and religious obligations while on the other, every village in Kashmir is facing the wrath of Indian forces’ personnel through everyday cordon and search operations (CASOs). He said during these CASOs, people of all age groups are kept out of their homes in the bone-chilling cold for hours together, the homes of common people are blown up, and property worth lacs of rupees is damaged. “Indian forces are doing it because there is no one to hold them accountable,” he added. The Hurriyat forum Chairman expressed serious concern over the killing of civilians by the Indian troops during siege and search operations and said that the trigger-happy troops were not sparing even lactating mothers. “From December 11 to December 19, two women Misra Bano of Handwara and Ruby Jan of Shopian were killed in a show of open aggression by the forces’ personnel. These women left behind two infants,” he said.

Orignally published by APP