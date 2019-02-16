Indian Spy Kulbhustan’s case

Sajjad Shaukat

PAKISTAN’S lawyer Khawar Qureshi is dealing with the case of Indian Spy Kulbhushan Yadhav in the Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ). ICJ has fixed 18 February 2019-the date for hearing of his case. Being a terrorist, Kulbhushan’s case does not fall under Vienna Convention that is why, counselor access was not granted to him and his fair trial was done under the military court, which is challengeable in any court of Pakistan. During investigations, it proved that that Kalbushan Jadhav, alias Hussain Mubarak Patel was serving Commander of Indian Navy and was working with the Indian intelligence agency RAW. He was apprehended on 03 March 2016 after he illegally crossed over into Pakistan from the Pakistan-Iran border. He was found in possession of an Indian passport.

Jadhav confessed that he is a resident of Mumbai, India and was still serving in Navy and his retirement is due in 2022. He also confessed before a Magistrate and the court that he was tasked by RAW, to plan, coordinate and organize espionage and sabotage activities aimed at destabilizing and waging war against Pakistan. His activities resulted in the loss of many lives and damage to property. However, Indian role in Pakistan became naked after the arrest of Kulbhushan Yadav. In a video statement, Kulbhushan openly admitted that during his stay, he contacted various Baloch separatist leaders and insurgents, including Dr Allah Nazar Baloch to execute the task to damage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project (CPEC). He also revealed that he was funding Baloch separatists along with other terrorists.

On 10 April 2017, a Field General Court Martial—under the Pakistan Army Act, 1952, and Official Secrets Act, 1923—awarded death sentence to Kulbhushan for espionage and sabotage. Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa ratified the sentencing by the Army Tribunal. Jadhav has since been on the death row. Pakistan has repeatedly requested India for assistance in the investigation process however; no such request had been accepted. Subsequently, India took the case to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which after the oral hearing ruled on May 18 2017 to grant provisional measures halting the execution of Commander Kulbushan, pending a final judgment of the court. Islamabad respects the sanctity of the international institutions. It was in this spirit that Pakistan attended the proceeding of the ICJ at a short notice. As per the directives of the ICJ, New Delhi was required to submit its Memorial in the Court on 13 September 2017.

Pakistan has submitted the second reply regarding the case of Commander Kulbushan, addressing all the questions posed by New Delhi—the previous reply was submitted by Pakistan on 13 December 2017. The ICJ was also hearing an Indian petition, challenging Pakistan’s refusal to grant consular access to the spy. A memorial by India and counter-memorial by Pakistan had been submitted in the case. Meanwhile, the lawyer who is representing Pakistan in the Kulbushan Jadhav case in the ICJ, Khawar Qureshi has claimed that evidence has been discovered that the Indian spy used his passport issued by the Indian authorities to travel to and for from India at least 17 times. Khawar elaborated, “the ICJ has never ordered acquittal or release of the Kulbushan Jadhav” and “all its previous decisions indicate it would never do so.”

It is noteworthy that reliable sources explain, “the Kulbhushan enterprise was directly responsible for 1345 Killings of innocent Pakistanis and injury to 7500, the financial cost to Pakistan has been approximately 3 billion US dollars mainly in lost business and bad perception affecting tourism, sports (cricket), exports and imports; Indirect cost may not be ever known. What about the kith and kin of Pakistanis, who perished due to the Kulbhushan enterprise and the trauma suffered by loved ones? Spy is a benign name and Kulbhushan was a mass murderer with the blood of 1345 Pakistanis dripping through his fingers; the Pakistani ‘liberrati’ and champions of human rights may comment on the plight of families whose bread earners perished in the heinous enterprise called Kulbhushan Yadav.”

Despite all of this, showing optimistic approach, on humanitarian ground, Pakistan allowed mother and wife of Indian convicted spy Kulbhushan to meet him. His mother and wife of visited Pakistan on 25 December 2017 and met him at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad amid strict security. Chetankul Jadhav, the wife of the Indian spy, was given an alternate pair of shoes to wear after her shoes were removed. But, as part of the usual practice, India’s some high officials and media had started a propaganda campaign against Pakistan regarding the meeting. Rejecting Indian false allegations, Pakistan’s Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal had disclosed that Chetankul’s shoes were taken over after authorities felt there was something fixed in them. The shoes of Jadhav’s wife were kept for inspection, while all other belongings, including jewelry, were returned. Authorities were ascertaining whether the metallic object in the shoes was a camera or a recording chip. Surprisingly, a suspicious metal chip was detected in Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife shoes. Kulbhushan’s mother had also thanked the Pakistan Foreign Office for allowing the meeting. Nonetheless, as regards the case of Indian Spy Kulbhushan Yadhav, Pakistan’s approach is optimistic, while that of India is pessimistic.

—The writer is freelance columnist based in Lahore.

