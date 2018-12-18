Indian spy Ansari being repatriated

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal on Monday took to Twitter to announce that Indian spy Hamid Nehal Ansari was being released and repatriated to India.

Faisal described Ansari as an Indian spy who had illegally entered Pakistan and been involved in “anti-state crimes and forging documents”. A Peshawar High Court (PHC) bench on December 13 had directed the interior ministry to make arrangements for the deportation of the Indian national within one month of the completion of his three-year prison term on Dec 15.

