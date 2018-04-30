Indian soldiers rape Kashmiri girl in a camp, film the incident

Jammu

A 24-year-old girl has levelled serious allegations of rape against CRPF personnel inside a camp here, prompting police to register a case and start investigations, police said. The woman, hailing from the Mandi area of Poonch district, lodged a written complaint with police station Domana yesterday, alleging that she was waylaid by a group of three CRPF personnel, taken inside their camp and raped by one of them on March 10, a police official confirmed.

The woman alleged that the accused filmed the assault and threatened to release the video on social media if she disclosed the incident to police or someone else.“I had alighted from a bus around 7.30 pm and was on way to my relative’s home. I lost my way and was intercepted by three personnel in uniform outside their camp half an hour later.—Agencies