Indian soldier injured in Pulwama attack

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a soldier of Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured in an attack in Pulwama district, today.

According to Kashmir Media Service, unidentified persons lobbed a grenade and fired a volley of bullets towards a joint camp of CRPF and special operations group (SOG) of Indian police in Newa area of the district.

A CRPF soldier was wounded after being hit by a bullet. He was shifted to Indian Army’s Badamibagh cantonment hospital in Srinagar for treatment.

Immediately after the attack, Indian troops and police personnel cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to nab the attackers

On the other hand, damages were caused to three panchayat houses at three different places in South Kashmir’s Pulwama and Shopian districts since Monday evening. A police official from Shopian said that unknown persons attempted to set a Panchayat Ghar on fire in Nazeenpora village of the district on Monday at around 9:30 PM.

Similar incidents were reported from Drabgama village of Pulwama and Nagbal village of Tral town where damages were caused to two panchayat houses.—KMS

Share on: WhatsApp