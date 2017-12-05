Indian soldier injured in army convoy attack

Srinagar

An Indian soldier was injured in an attack on an army convoy in Qazigund area of Islamabad district, Monday. The solider was injured when the army convoy came under fire at Bonigam in Qazigund while it was heading towards Srinagar.

The troops cordoned off the area immediately after the attack. The exchange of fire continued till reports last came in. More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, two policemen were injured when the service rifle of a police constable went off at the Kulgam police station, today. The injured were sent to a hospital in Srinagar for treatment.—KMS