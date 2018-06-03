Indian soldier commits suicide in Ganderbal

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, an Indian Army soldier committed suicide in Ganderbal district, last night.

The soldier identified as Havaldar Rajpal Singh, a resident of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, ended his life by shooting himself with his service rifle while on duty at an army camp in Surfraw area of Kangan in the district.

This incident of suicide raised the number of such deaths among the Indian troops and police personnel in the territory to 402 since January 2007.

Meanwhile, an Indian soldier was killed and an officer injured when they fell down into a gorge during patrolling in Uri area of Baramulla district.

The soldier Sepoy Raman Kumar and the officer Major Amit Kumar were injured when they fell into a deep gorge during a routine patrol. They were shifted to an army hospital where Sepoy Raman Kumar succumbed to his injuries.—KMS