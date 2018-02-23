Indian Sikh’s turban ripped outside UK parliament in ‘racist’ attack

London

An Indian Sikh man’s turban was ripped by a white man in an apparent racist attack outside the UK parliament, according to a media report.

Ravneet Singh (37), from Punjab in India, said he was waiting to enter the Portcullis House, part of the British Parliamentary Estate, to meet Sikh Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi when the assault took place yesterday.

Mr. Singh said he was waiting in the queue when the man, who shouted “Muslim go back”, approached him and attempted to remove his turban, a religious headgear worn by Sikh men.

“I was in the queue outside Portcullis House and this guy ran up to us. Just before we got to the entrance he came up to me and attacked me.

“He was pulling at my turban strongly. It half moved and I grabbed it. Before he could do anything else I shouted at him and he ran,” he was quoted as saying by The Independent.

Mr. Singh said that the man made a “racist comment” in another language that he did not recognise. “He was a white man, but he didn’t sound English. He said something like ‘Muslim go back’,” he added.

Labour MP Dhesi, who was to host Mr. Singh, expressed “disgust” at the incident and sought action against the culprit.—INP