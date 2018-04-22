Indian Sikhs refused to meet diplomats in Pakistan

Islamabad

The Sikh commu-nity participating in the Besakhi Mela and Khalsa’s birthday had refused to meet Indian diplomats in Pakistan.

According to Foreign Office spokesman, Mohammad Faisal access of visiting Indian Sikh pilgrims to Indian diplomats was not blocked North Indian High Commissioner was compelled to return while on way to Gurdwara Panja Sahib near.

He said the Secretary of the Evacuee Trust Property Board had extended an invitation to the High Commissioner of India to attend the main function of Baisakhi at the Gurdwara Panja Sahib on April 14 and the foreign ministry granted the travel permission to him. “However, in the run-up to the main function, the ETPB authorities noticed strong resentment among segments of Sikh Yatrees.— INP