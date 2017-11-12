Indian Sikh yatrees return with fond memories

Staff Reporter

More than 2000 Sikh pilgrims have returned India after celebrating birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Jee in Lahore.

The yatrees departed for their country on three special trains at Lahore railway station for which strict security arrangements were made to avoid any untoward incident. Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Siddiqul Farooq was also present on the occasion, a private news channel reported. During the visit, the devotees also paid respect at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Gurdwara Rohri Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur.