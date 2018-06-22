Indian Sikh yatrees arrive

City Reporter

About 284 Indian Sikh yatrees arrived here on Thursday at the Wahga Railway Station by a special train to observe the death anniversary of Sikh leader Maharaja Ranjeet Singh.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (BTPB) Secretary Muhammad Tariq Khan, Deputy Secretary Imran Gondal, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) former Pardhan Sardar Bishon Singh and other board official received them warmly at the Wahga railway station.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Board Tariq Khan said the board had completed all arrangements, including security, accommodation, journey and medical, for Sikh yatrees, adding that a team of expert doctors would remain with yatrees for providing them the best medical facilities.

Party leader of Sikh yatrees Sardar Bilvandar Singh thanked the government and board for receiving them warmly.

After their arrival, the Sikh yatrees left for Punja Sahib Hassanabdal where they would stay for three days and perform their rituals. The yatrees will come to Nankana Sahib on June 23 where they will stay for three days and perform religious activities. After that they will leave for Sucha Sauda, Farooqabad, for performing their rituals. Then, they will go to Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore on June 26 and would stay.

During stay in Lahore, the yatrees will visit Gurdwara Rohri Sahib Aimanabad and Darbar Sahib Kirtarpur Narowal.

The main ceremony of anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh will be held at Gurdwara Dera Sahib on June 29 in which Indian Sikh and local sikh community will participate in it. The yatrees will return India on June 30.