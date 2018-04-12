Indian Sikh yatrees arrive today for Baisakhi

Staff Reporter

Sikh yatrees from India will arrive here at Wagha railway station by Samjotha Express train today to attend Baisakhi festival.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Secretary Muhammad Tariq Khan said Sikh leaders and board officials will receive them warmly at Wagha railway station.

He said all the arrangements including Accommodation, journey, medical services, trained doctors, currency exchange and free food were completed, adding that special arrangements regarding security were in place.

Generators would be available in case of load shedding while CCTV cameras and walk-through-gates would be installed, he highlighted.

Soon after their arrival at Wagha railway station here, the yatrees will leave for Panja Sahib Hasan Abdal.They will stay there for three days (April 12 to 14).

The central ceremony of Baisakhi festival will be held there on April 14 and the Sikh yatrees will perform their rituals.They will visit Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahib, on April 15 and the next day they will visit Sacha Sauda Farooqabad and perform their rituals.

Later, they will visit Gurdwara Rori Sahib Eminabad and Kartarpur Narowal on April 17. The yatrees will visit Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore on April 18.

Sikh yatrees will return to their homeland,India,on April 21.