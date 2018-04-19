Indian Sikh pilgrim accepts Islam, marries boy in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Lahore

An Indian Sikh pilgrim girl, Kiran Bala, daughter of Manohar Lal, has accepted Islam and married to a Pakistani boy in Lahore.

Kiran Bala accepted Islam at Jamia Naeemia Lahore. Her Islamic name is Amina Bibi, says a news channel. Amina Bibi married to Mohammad Azam, son of Khadim Hussain, soon after she was converted to Islam. Following the development, Amina Bibi has filed a plea for extension of her visa in Pakistan. In the plea, Amina has prayed that she fear life threat in India on return.