Indian should comply with border pacts: Zhao Lijian

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian on Tuesday said that Chinese side always conducted normal activities in the border areas in accordance with the relevant agreements signed between China and India and asked the Indian side to comply with the relevant agreement.

“I would like to stress China always conducts normal activities in the border areas in accordance with the relevant agreements signed between China and India. At the same time, we always ask the Indian side to comply with the relevant agreements,” he said during his regular briefing held here.

About the military level talks between the two countries, he said during the 16th round China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting the two sides reviewed progress made during the last meeting on March 11 and continued discussion on the relevant issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western in a constructive and forward looking manner.

He said that the two sides had candid and in-depth exchanges of views in this regard keeping in view with the guidance provided by the state leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

“The two sides agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector and to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest,” he added.

Responding to media reports regarding flying of Chinese aircraft close to contested border areas, the spokesperson said he was not aware of the specifics.—INP