Indian shelling across LoC injures woman

STAFF REPORTER RAWALP IND I A woman was injured when Indian forces resorted to unprovoked shelling across the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations. Indian border forces deliberately targeted the civilian population at the Chirikot Sector, said a statement from the ISPR. “A 21-year-old woman resident of village Serian sustained serious injuries and was evacuated to nearby medical facility,” read a statement from the ISPR. Meanwhile, Pakistan has summoned a senior diplomat at the foreign ministry to register “strong protest” over unabated violations of the 2003 ceasefire agreement by Indian border guards along the heavilymiltarised Line of Control (LoC). “A senior diplomat from the High Commission of India was summoned to the Foreign Office, Saturday, to register Pakistan’s strong protest at the ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC), resulting in serious injuries to an innocent civilian lady,” a spokesperson for the Foreign Office said in a statement on Saturday