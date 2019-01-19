Indian SC to rule on cricketers suspended for ‘sexist’ remarks

New delhi

India’s Supreme Court has been asked to decide the future of two international cricketers suspended for their comments about women in a TV show interview last week, stirring a debate over whether they were being treated too harshly.

Indian cricket administrators recalled all-rounder Hardik Pandya and batsman KL Rahul from a tour of Australia and charged them with misconduct and indiscipline after remarks condemned on social media as sexist, racist and misogynist.

A committee of administrators (COA) that is running Indian cricket this week asked the top court to appoint an ombudsman to investigate the case and punish the cricketers if they were found to have brought disrepute to the game. The court will provide directions on the next steps at its hearing next week, a cricket official said.—Agencies

