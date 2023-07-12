The Supreme Court of India has decided to conduct “day-to-day” hearings on a set of petitions challenging the abrogation of occupied Kashmir’s special status from August 2, Indian media outlets reported on Tuesday.

In 2019, India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had revoked occupied Kashmir’s special status by repealing Article 370 of the constitution. The move allowed people from the rest of the country to have the right to acquire property in occupied Kashmir and settle there permanently.

Article 370 had limited the power of the Indian parliament to impose laws in the state, apart from matters of defence, foreign affairs and communications.