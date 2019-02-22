Indian SC ex-judge warns Modi against misadventure

Observer Report

New Delhi

Former Indian Supreme Court Judge Markandey Katju has warned the far-right Narendra Modi government against any misadventure against nuclear-armed Pakistan, adding that ‘Pakistani armed forces are ready to face us’.

In an interview with local media, the former judge said that people demanding action aftermath Pulwama attack should remember that Pakistan is nuclear power.

“Pakistani armed forces are ready to face us and war will not be a surprise for them,” he said. “On crossing the Line of Control, we will meet a strong reaction of the claims we are making.”

He said that the surgical strike claims of the Indian government have no reality. “The Government is threatening to Pakistan for another surgical strike. They seem unaware of the surgical strike consequences.”

Justice Markandey Katju said that it is the inefficiency of the Indian government that Kashmiri people are standing against India. The majority of the Kashmiris support the militants fighting for their rights.

