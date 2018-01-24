Indian Republic Day brings woes to people

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, miseries of the people have increased manifold as the Indian troops and police personnel have geared up surprise frisking and checking across the Kashmir Valley in the name of so-called security measures ahead of India’s Republic Day on Friday, 26th January.

Strict security arrangements have been put in place in and around the Cricket Stadium at Sonawar, the main venue of this year’s Republic Day celebrations in the Valley.

The personnel of Indian army, police and Central Reserve Police Force have laid a siege around the stadium to restrict people’s movement.

The men in uniform could be seen thoroughly checking vehicles and passengers in Srinagar and other major towns of the territory.

Meanwhile, Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world will observe Indian Republic Day on Friday, as Black Day in protest against India’s continued denial of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. Call for the observance of the day has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. The day will be marked with a complete strike in occupied Kashmir and anti-India demonstrations and rallies in world capitals.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum and other pro-freedom leaders and organizations in their statements condemned the ongoing frisking and arrest spree in Kashmir.

They said the Valley is going through martial-law like situation due to raids and crackdown operations. They also condemned the raid on a madrasa in Sopore and harassment of students and teachers.

The Democratic Freedom Party, Jamaat-e-Islami and Pandit Bhushan Bazaz in their separate statements expressed serious concern over the increasing tension between India and Pakistan along the Line of Control. They called for settlement of the Kashmir dispute, which is the root cause of tension between the two countries, to end the sordid situation in South Asia.

Human rights defender, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, today, staged a protest demonstration at Press Colony in Srinagar against the killings of Kashmiri people by Indian forces inside and across the Line of Control.

The students of Government Post Graduate College, Rajouri, protested against the rape and murder of a minor girl, Aasifa, in Kathua district. The students including girls carried placards and banners reading slogans against the puppet administration.

On the other hand, puppet Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in a written reply to a question in the so-called Kashmir Assembly acknowledged that curfew and restrictions were imposed for 168 times in nine districts of the valley during the past two years.—KMS