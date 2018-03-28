Indian provocations along LoC to have negative implications: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI ): Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor says Indian provocations along Line of Control and Working Boundary will have negative implications for the region.

He was addressing a media conference in Rawalpindi on Wednesday afternoon.

He said the situation is not very different from the previous year and 948 ceasefire violations have so far been recorded in first three months of this year.

He said India should know that any provocative acts along the LoC and Working Boundary will further deteriorate peace situation between Pakistan and India. DG ISPR said Pakistan is a peaceful country but our desire for peace should not be construed as our weakness. He urged India to end targeting civilian population along LoC and Working Boundary.

On Pak-US relations, Major General Asif Ghafoor said Pakistan has played a key role in war against terrorism and to bring peace and stability in the region. He said situation in region became complex in the aftermath of a tweet earlier this year by US President Donald Trump against Pakistan. However, the US must recognize the historic positive role played by Pakistan in facilitating rapprochement between the US and China in 1970s, helping the US in becoming uni-polar power and assisting Washington in gaining its objectives in Afghanistan.

He said India should also be thankful to Pakistan that it acted as a buffer state between unstable Afghanistan and India, otherwise India would also have been affected by the scourge of terrorism. However, he said, if India continued its efforts to destabilize Pakistan by using the land of Afghanistan, it will serve no good for the region. He said there is also a need that all countries of the region and beyond work with Pakistan to eradicate the menace of terrorism.

On internal security situation, he said Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad continues across Pakistan and so far 26 major operations and 23318 IBOs have been carried out during which over 23000 weapons recovered. He said security situation in Balochistan has improved to a great extent and peace has returned to the province. He said army has deployed more troops in the areas where economic projects are in progress.

He said civilian government has a lead role in socio-economic development of Balochistan while security forces are assisting the provincial government. Highlighting the problems of electricity, water and communication infrastructure in Balochistan, he said efforts are being to provide these facilities to the people. Major General Asif Ghafoor said Pakistan Armed forces are fully cognizant of the challenges faced by the country and are ready to play their role in resolving these.

He said today’s Karachi is very different from the city that was in 2013. The city of Karachi that was the number sixth city of the world in terms of violent crime has reached at the 56th number due to improved security situation. He said there were 70 No Go Areas in the city in 2017 and now there is not even a single one. Other indicators including active political activities, tourist influx and social events have also increased due to increased sense of security.

He said the major challenges being faced by Pakistan are the completion of CPEC, need for recognizing Pakistan’s contributions in war against terrorism and the economic stress being faced by the country. He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor is a major project for bright future of Pakistan and Pakistan Army is committed towards its completion. He said all countries of the region can become part of this project to reap its benefits.

Appreciating the role of intelligence agencies in foiling the designs of enemies, he said the security agencies played a lead role in war on terror and busted seven big networks of terrorists besides arresting 16 would be suicide bombers. Besides, eleven cases were solved and 572 terrorist incidents were averted while 946 threat warnings were issued.

On the decision of sending troops to Saudi Arabia, DG ISPR said these troops will be sent as part of bilateral agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed in 1982. He said the role of troops will be limited to training and advisory purpose. He made it clear that Pakistani troops will have nothing to do with The Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition. He said Pakistan is also providing training facilities to Iran and a group of Iranian pilots is undergoing training in our military academies.

The DG told a questioner that Pakistan Army has nothing to do with any kind of NRO and it is political parties that make consultations with one another according to political compulsions.

Commenting on much hyped Bajwa Doctrine, the DG ISPR made it clear that it should be viewed under security lens as Army Chief wants Pakistan a peaceful and stable country as every Pakistan does.

Referring to meetings and visits of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, he said bilateral and security relations have been strengthening with Army Chief’s visits to Sri Lanka, Kabul, Munich, Malaysia and other countries.

Orignally published by NNI