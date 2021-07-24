Indian propaganda cannot undermines CPEC’s significance for regional peace: FO

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday that no amount of Indian machinations or propaganda can undermine the significance of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for peace, development and prosperity of the region.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri stated this while responding to media queries about the Indian State Minster for External Affairs’ statement regarding the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, Situation in Afghanistan and the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said that India has no locus standi whatsoever on CPEC, which is a flagship project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

“It promises socio-economic uplift and regional connectivity. No amount of Indian machinations or propaganda can undermine the significance of CPEC for peace, development and prosperity of the region,” the statement read.

FO spokesperson said, “We categorically reject baseless and irresponsible remarks made by the Indian State Minister for External Affairs”.

Regurgitation of false and fabricated claims by India can neither change the facts nor divert attention from India’s illegal occupation and human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Jammu and Kashmir remains an internationally recognized dispute, pending resolution in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the people of Kashmir, the FO spokesperson added.

As for Afghanistan, rather than expressing fake concern for the country, India would be well-advised to stop peddling the delusional ‘contiguous neighbor’ fiction; to remind itself that its role as a ‘spoiler’ in Afghanistan is well-established; and to focus on course correction.

