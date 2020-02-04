Indian presence in IoJK illegal: Masood

Islamabad

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, in a statement issued on the Kashmir Solidarity Day paid glowing tribute to the detained Hurriyat leadership and saluted the valiant people of the occupied territory who are peacefully resisting Indian aggression and occupation with dignity and perseverance. “Kashmiris are the most unarmed and by far the bravest people on earth who are fighting off colonial rule and alien domination”, said Masood Khan.

The AJK President made these remarks in a statement issued by his office on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day marked on February 5.

Masood Khan said that the along with the people of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan; the Pakistanis and Kashmiris living abroad, and freedom-loving people in capitals and cities around the globe are expressing their solidarity with the besieged and brutalized people of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Condemning India’s occupation lockdown and communication blockade of the occupied territory, he said that during the 185 days of siege, scores of people have been killed; thousands of children and boys have been abducted and imprisoned in concentration camps, while women have been harassed and molested. “The international media and world parliaments have described this as one of the most serious human rights crises of the 21st century”, he said. He expressed his gratitude to all those people, parliamentarians, civil rights activists and especially the Pakistani-Kashmiri diaspora community, who are demanding the rights of liberty, freedom and self-determination for the Kashmiri people, in accordance with their aspirations and the UN Security Council resolutions.

The AJK President said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh regime’s state-terrorism continues unabated in the occupied territory and declared that Indian occupation forces’ presence in IOJK is illegal, their actions unlawful and their crimes unacceptable and unforgivable.—PR