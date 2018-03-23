Indian Premier League to adopt DRS

New Delhi

This year’s Indian Premier League will feature the Decision Review System (DRS) for the first time, organisers have said.

IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla confirmed that the technology will be used when the eleventh edition of the cash-rich tournament gets underway next month.

“Yes, this idea has been going around for many years,” Shukla told reporters on Wednesday, according to the Press Trust of India news agency. DRS is used by match officials to check umpires’ decisions, using slow-motion replays, microphones and thermal imaging.

India resisted the technology for years but finally adopted it in 2016, becoming the last Test nation to do so.—APP