Indian politician gets life over 1984 anti-Sikh riots

New Delhi

A veteran Indian politician was given a life sentence on Monday over anti-Sikh riots in 1984 that killed nearly 3,000 people following the assassination of the then-premier Indira Gandhi. The Delhi High Court found Sajjan Kumar, 73, guilty of instigating mobs during the mass killings triggered by the death of Indira Gandhi at the hands of her Sikh bodyguards.

At the time, Kumar was an MP with the then-ruling Congress party. He was acquitted in 2013 but the High Court reversed the judgement on appeal from federal investigators.

