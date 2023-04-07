Indian policeman dies after his rifle goes off

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an Indian policeman died by a fire from his service rifle in Kupwara district.

The police man died when his service rifle went off accidentally in Awoora area of the district.

The cop was posted at the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party president for district Kup-wara, Abdul Rehman Lone, police officials said. He has been identified as Bikram Sharma, they added.

Meanwhile, an elderly man died while five other persons sustained injuries in a road accident in Khamri area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. On the other hand, the Jammu Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (DMA) issued an avalanche warning over higher reaches of Kupwara district in next 24 hours.—KMS