Indian police re-arrest Masarrat Aalam Butt

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian police re-arrested senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Masarrat Aalam Butt, immediately after his release from Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu.

The JKML in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the family members of Masarrat Aalam Butt submitted the court’s order quashing his detention to the jail authorities and he was released from the jail. However, the statement said that a posse of Indian police arrived and whisked the APHC leader away to an unknown place.

The High Court of the occupied territory had on 26th October, 2017 quashed the 35th detention order of Masarrat Aalam under draconian law, Public Safety Act. The APHC leader was first arrested in June 1990 and since then he has been booked under the PSA for 35 times.

Meanwhile, Indian troops launched massive cordon and search operations in Pulwama and Shopian districts, causing immense inconvenience to the people. The troops cordoned off over a dozen villages of the two districts including Keller, Qasbayar, Batpora, Gulabteng, Maspora, Bamnoo, Mirpora, Check and Nadepora. The troops also carried out door-to-door searches in old town areas of Baramulla.

The APHC spokesman in a statement in Srinagar strongly condemned the reign of terror unleashed by Indian police and troops across the occupied territory.—KMS