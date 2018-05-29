Indian police open fire in Pulwama hospital

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian police fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells in Pulwama district hospital injuring many people present in and around the hospital.

The protests erupted in Pulwama district hospital after police refused to hand over the dead body of a civilian Bilal Ahmad Ganai, who was killed by the Indian troops after an attack on Indian army’s 50 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Dugam Kakapora in Pulwama, last night. Bilal Ahmad Ganai belonged to Lajoora area of Pulwama.

An Indian soldier was also killed in the attack. Bilal Ahmed Ganai received serious injuries in the firing by the troops. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed.

Meanwhile, three Indian troops were critically injured in an IED blast at Sugan in Shopian district.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shopian, Shailendra Mishra while confirming the incident told media men that several Indian army soldiers were injured in the blast.—KMS