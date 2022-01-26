Indian police officer, three civilians injured in Srinagar blast

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an Indian police officer and three civilians were injured in a grenade blast in Srinagar city, today.

Unidentified persons lobbed a grenade towards the Indian police and Central Reserve Police Force party at Hari Singh High Street (HSHS) of the city, leaving a police inspector and three civilians wounded.

The windowpanes of a shop, located near the site of incident got also damaged. The injured persons have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

Soon after the incident, Indian troops and police personnel cordoned off the area and launched searches to nab the attackers.—KMS