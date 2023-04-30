Indian police book man under draconian PSA

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police have booked a man under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) in Rajouri district.

The police have booked the man, identified as Waqar Hussain Bajran, a resident of Bhanghai village in Thanamandi tehsil of the district.

The police have claimed that the man was an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of the mujahideen to justify his illegal detention.

The PSA is an administrative law that allows the arrest and detention without trial of any individual with no warrant or specific charge for a period of up to two years. —KMS