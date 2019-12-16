Indian police attack condemned

Web Desk

A Hollywood star has come out in support of Muslim students after Indian police’s attack on Jamia Milia Islamia university in New Delhi . John Cusack, the actor known for his role in blockbuster apocalyptic movie 2012, sent out a string of tweets condemning the violence perpetrated by the Indian police. “Fascists in India trying to set students against each other -To cover for economic collapse of demonetization but they are standing together in solidarity with their Muslim brothers & sisters – This is fascism everywhere- them or us,” he wrote. “Reports from Delhi are it was a war zone last night—Fascism is not a joke—we use the word with the understanding it’s deadly,” the actor said in another tweet. He also shared a video of the attack and many quotes from human rights activist and renowned author Arundhati Roy on the situation.