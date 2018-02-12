Indian police arrest several JRL leaders, activists

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, various leaders and activists of the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) were arrested by Indian police at Lal Chowk in Srinagar when they were marching towards UN observers office at Sonwar in Srinagar to present a memorandum to UN Secretary General demanding the return of mortal remains of prominent martyred liberation leaders, Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru.

India had executed Muhammad Afzal Guru in Tihar jail on this day in 2013 and another prominent Kashmiri leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt in the same jail on 11th February in 1984. The bodies of the two martyrs remain buried in the premises of the jail.

Those arrested today included Showkat Ahmad Bakhshi, Mushtaq Ajmal, Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Yasir Ahmad Dalal, Muhammad Yasin Butt, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, Sahil Ahmad (Boya), Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri, Farooq Ahmad Sodagar, Ali Muhammad Butt, Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar, Fayaz Ahmad Lone, Bashir Ahmad Hakeem and Bashrat Ahmad.

Earlier leaders and activists of JRL along with people from other walks of life including women gathered at JKLF office in Maisuma and marched towards UN office.

Despite heavy restrictions, stringent curfew and spree of arrests and nocturnal raids the leaders along with other people and activists marched towards UN office but as they reached near Budshah Chowk they were stopped by forces personnel.

Holding photographs and placards in their hands and raising slogans in favor of freedom, martyrs and return of the mortal remains of Maqbool and Afzal, protesters gave a stiff resistance to police. Police after using brute force arrested many JRL leaders and activists and shifted them to police stations.

Prior to their arrest, JRL leaders Noor Muhammad Kalwal and Advocate Yasir Dalal while talking to media and protesters said that the hanging of Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru and denial of a proper burial to them by India is the worst kind of cruelty and tyranny.—KMS