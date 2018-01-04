Indian police arrest several APHC leaders, activists

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian police have arrested many leaders and activists of All Parties Hurriyat Conference ahead of a seminar scheduled to be held in Srinagar on Friday.

The police arrested Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, Syed Imtiyaz Haider, Gulzar Ahmed Butt, Muhammad Yasin Attai, Molvi Bashir Ahmed and others and lodged them in different police stations.

The APHC has announced to hold a seminar on Friday, the 5th January, to mark the Kashmiris’ Right to Self-Determination Day. The UN Security Council had passed a resolution on January 5 in 1949 that promised that the Kashmiris will be allowed to decide their political future by themselves through the exercise of their right to self-determination.

The arrests have been made to prevent the leaders and activists from attending the proposed seminar.

Pertinently, the APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, is under continued house arrest at his Hyderpora residence in Srinagar since 2010 while his close associate and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat General Secretary, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, is also under house detention.—KMS