Indian police arrest Mukhtar Waza

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, today, and lodged him at Sherbagh police station in Islamabad town.

The police arrested him to prevent him from addressing public meetings in connection with Right to Self-Determination Day being observed by the Kashmiris, today.

The JKPL spokesman in a statement condemned the detention of party Chairman Mukhtar Ahmad Waza and other Hurriyat leaders.

He deplored that there was no space for resistance leaders to carry out their peaceful political activities.

He described the detention and house arrest of Hurriyat leaders as defeat and frustration of the puppet authorities.—KMS