Indian police arrest Mirwaiz, other leaders

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, when he defied his house arrest and attempted to conduct a march towards Lal Chowk in Srinagar, today.

The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has called for a march towards the Lal Chowk, today, to protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra, Modi’s visit to the occupied territory.

A contingent of Indian police deployed outside the Nigeen residence Mirwaiz Umar Farooq took him into custody after he came out and tried to lead the march. He was lodged at Nigeen Police Station.

Before his detention, the Mirwaiz asked Modi, who has arrived in the territory to inaugurate developmental projects, to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Leader of the Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum and Chairman of People’s Political Party, Hilal Ahmad War was also detained by police after he tried to take out a march from his Maisuma residence. He was lodged at Kothibagh police station.

The police also arrested several leaders and activists of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front who managed to reach near Budshah Chowk despite restrictions and tried to march towards Lal Chowk. The Indian police which had already laid cordon around the entire Lal chowk area immediately came into action and arrested the JKLF leaders and activists including Sheikh Abdul Rasheed, Bashir Ahmed Kashmiri, Muhammad Siddiqe Shah, Ghulam Muhammad Dar, Sheikh Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Haneef Dar, Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar, Fayaz Ahmad Lone, Imtiyaz Ahmad Ganie, Basharat Ahmad Butt.all the arrested were immediately shifted to police station Kothibagh.

On JRL call a complete shutdown is being observed across the valley where as police have imposed unannounced curfew and restrictions in various parts of Kashmir including Lal Chowk. Police have laid razor wire and other barricades around Maisuma, Budshah Chowk, Abiguzar, Kokerbazar and have almost sealed Ghanta Ghar chowk to stop JRL peaceful, against gross human rights violations in Jammu Kashmir. It is pertinent to mention that JRL comprising of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik have announced today’s protest program on the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Nerander Modi to Kashmir.

The puppet authorities have also put other Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Bilal Siddiqi, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Zafar Akbar Butt, Javaid Ahmed Mir and Muhammad Ashraf Laya under house arrest or in custody to prevent them from leading the march.

The authorities have also sealed all roads leading to the Lal Chowk and deployed Indian troops and police personnel in strength in Srinagar and all other major towns of the occupied territory to prevent the march.

The puppet administration has also snapped mobile and internet services across the territory and ordered closure of all educational institutions to stop students from holding anti-India demonstrations and conducting the march.—KMS