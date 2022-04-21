Indian police arrest five youth in Kathua

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police arrested five persons in Kathua district ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to adjoining Samba district. The Indian police along with intelligence agency arrested five youth during a house raid in Marheen area in Kathua district

The action was taken after the police received an intelligence input and launched a search operation in the area. A police official said they are being questioned in the Rajbagh police station. Their mobile phones were also seized. The security deployment has been strengthened ahead of the Indian PM’s visit to Palli village in Samba on April 24.—KMS