Indian police arrest Farooq Tawheedi

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested the All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader and acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi, in Srinagar. The police after arresting Farooq tawheedi, the police shifted him to a police station in Sopore. Earlier, the police had arrested Farooq Towheedi’s son, Junaid Ahmed, an engineer, during a house raid in Sopore. Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori and Abdul Majeed Mir in their statements strongly denounced the arrest of Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi and his son. They termed the action as an absolute political vengeance. They said that the occupation authorities would not be able to demoralize the Hurriyat leaders and activists through illegal detentions.