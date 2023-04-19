Indian police arrest businessman, seize Rs9.35 lakh

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police during a checking operation arrested a businessman and seized 9.35 lakh rupees from him in Ramban district.

The Indian police during its routine harassment checking intercepted a car which was on its way from Ramban to Dharam and without any reason seized a total of 1,870 notes of 500 rupees denomination with a total value of 9,35,000 rupees from a businessman Tariq Ahmed.

During questioning, businessman Tariq Ahmed said he is working with a contractor, the police offi-cials said. The cash was seized by the police party as the matter pertains to be of tax evasion, they claimed.—KMS