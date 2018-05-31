Indian police arrest Aasiya, Nahida and Fehmeeda

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) has condemned the re-arrest of party Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, and her associates, Nahida Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sofi in Srinagar.

The DeM spokesperson, Rifat Fatima, in a statement in Srinagar said that after a Srinagar court issued orders of interim bail on Monday in favour of Aasiya Andrabi, Nahida Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sofi, the police took them to Soura Police Station where another fake case was registered against them. “From there, the women leaders were taken to Rambagh Women’s Police Station and have been kept in police remand till June 02,” she said.

Rifat Fatima said it is the worst human rights violation that since April 20, false cases are being registered against the three women leaders one after another. The party leaders were arrested from Islamabad district on April 20 on false charges of instigating students to protest and were sent to Srinagar Central Jail, she said.

Rifat said that it took a month to get bail in that case as it was only issued on May 19. “Since May 19, Aasiya Andrabi, Nahida Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sofi are being illegally kept under detention at Rambagh Police Station. This is political vengeance against the party leaders,” she added.

On May 28, an interim bail order was issued by a court and police were asked to immediately release the DeM leaders but instead of releasing them, this Indian terrorist force came up with yet another fake case against them and has detained them under remand until June 2, Rifat said. She said that this is inhuman act and mockery of their own law. “Isn’t it funny that police mocks the judgments that have been issued by its own courts?” she asked.

Denying release to the three women despite a bail order is a glaring example of how Indian police disrespect the orders of courts in the territory, she added.

Rifat also expressed concern over the deteriorating health of Aasiya Andrabi inside the police station.—KMS