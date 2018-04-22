Indian police arrest Aasiya Andrabi, associates

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that the territory is virtually reeling under the martial law where all the basic rights and freedoms of the people have been usurped.

The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the puppet authorities for repeatedly caging the resistance leaders and turning the entire territory into a military garrison. It said that the repressive measures adopted by the authorities could not break the Kashmiris’ resolve and they would continue their ongoing freedom movement till it reached its logical conclusion.

Indian police arrested the Chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Aasiya Andrabi, along with her associates Fehmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen and a party activist in Anchidoora area of Islamabad district. The police lodged them at Saddar Police Station in Islamabad town.—KMS