Indian police arrest 8 Kashmiri youth

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian police arrested eight innocent Kashmiri youth in Baramulla, Bandipor and Shopian districts.

The police arrested three youth identified as Arafat Majeed Dar, Tauseef Ahmed Dar and Momin Nazir Khan, in Bomai area of Sopore in Baramulla and three others, Ghulam Mohammad, Irshad Hus-sain and Ashiq Hussain from Bandipora town. The police labeled the arrested youth as over-ground workers of a mujahid organization.

The Indian police arrested two youth in Khuji-pora Zainapora area of Shopian district, yester-day.—KMS