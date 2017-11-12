Indian police arrest 6 youth in Pulwama during night raids

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian police have arrested at least six youth including 10th class students during nocturnal raids in Dangerpora area of Pulwama district for participating in anti-India demonstrations.

At least four of the arrested youth are students and are appearing in 10th class examinations. The families of the detained students have demanded their immediate release and said that they could miss their papers if they continued to remain in police custody.

“We appeal police to release them because their careers are at stake,” the families said.—KMS