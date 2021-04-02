Indian police arrest 20 youth

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police arrested 20 youth during raids on their houses in Srinagar, today.

The youth were arrested on the charge of being involved in disrupting a musical function at Badamwari Park in the city on Sunday.

“On 28th March 2021, a musical event was organised in Badamwari Park by Tourism Department,” a police spokesman said in a statement issued.

Police said that a group of youth created ruckus on the stage. Political analysts who closely watch developments in the territory said that Indian Army is usually behind in arranging such functions in an attempt, in vain, to portray that everything is normal in the territory.

However, every time when a musical function was arranged, it was disrupted by the local youth, dealing a blow to the Indian Army’s so-called impression management efforts.—KMS