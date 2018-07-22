Indian police applying new tactic to arrest protesters

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, after using bullets, pellets and teargas shells, Indian police are applying another tactic to identify and harass the people participating in peaceful demonstrations against the Indian state terrorism in the territory.

Under the new tactic, the police will be procuring body cameras for its men. Although the police officials are claiming that the move is aimed at monitoring the nature of force the policemen use during protests but the basic objective is to shoot videos of protesters and use the same to identify and arrest them later.

Indian police had arrested hundreds of people by using videos of demonstrations following the mass uprising triggered by the extrajudicial killing of popular youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani, in July 2016.

The Director General of Police, SP Vaid, talking to reporters in Srinagar said the police will be procuring body cameras for its men dealing with law and order situations so that it can monitor the nature of force policemen use during protests and to assess how far these cameras can help bring down civilian casualties during protests.—KMS

