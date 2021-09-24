Indian police and journalist mercilessly thrash Muslim man in Assam’s viral video

DELHI – At least two people were killed and 11 more injured when Indian police resorted to violence against Muslims in the guise of an anti-encroachment drive to clear government land in Assam.

The inhumane incident occurred in Dholpur 3 in Darrang area where security officials demolished 800 houses belonged to Muslims, accusing them of occupying the state land.

“Two civilians are probably dead and two more injured, along with nine police personnel. A mob of not less than 4,000 resisted the eviction drive by throwing stones at the police and attacking them with sharpened bamboo sticks,” reports quoted Darrang’s Superintendent of Police, Sushanta Biswa Sarma as saying.

A heart-wrenching video circulating on social media shows a group of police officials wearing anti-riot gear and thrashing a Muslim man with batons as he lays motionless on the ground.

A man, who appears to be an Indian journalist, can be seen angrily stomping the man’s face. The shocking video also shows policemen directly firing at people.

The viral video has drawn criticism towards the Narendra Modi-led BJP government, which is already infamous for inhumane actions against the Muslim minorities in India.

Indian politicians and the general public also condemned the Assam police’s action against Muslims.

Pakistan’s federal minister Fawad Hussain also lashed out at the Indian government. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would again highlight the issue of atrocities being meted out against minorities in India during his address to UN General Assembly tonight.

کشمیر کے بعدآسام سے مسمانوں پر سیکیورٹی فورسز کے مظالم کی ویڈیوز سامنے آئیں ہیں،کل برطانوی ممبران پارلیمنٹ نے جس طرح کشمیر میں ڈھائےجانے والے مظالم پر گفتگو کی وہ قابل ستائش ہے آج وزیر اعظم ایک بارپھراقوام متحدہ کی توجہ ہندوستان میں ہونیوالے مظالم کی طرف دلوائیں گے. #ModiFascism — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 24, 2021

PTI leader Andleeb Abbas wrote on Twitter, “Hindutva regime has gone sick with hatred, intolerance, bigotry & bitterness towards Muslims in India. Two civilians were killed as a result of Assam’s police brutal crackdown on Muslims. A spineless & complicit cameraman was seen jumping on the man felled by police gunshots”.

#Hindutva regime has gone sick with hatred, intolerance, bigotry & bitterness towards Muslims in India. Two civilians were killed as a result of Assam's police brutal crackdown on Muslims. A spineless & complicit cameraman was seen jumping on the man felled by police gunshots. pic.twitter.com/JR8wsCw3YI — Andleeb Abbas (@AndleebAbbas) September 24, 2021

Reports said that nearly 5,000 people have been evicted from their houses and they are forced to live under the open sky.