Indian plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

Karachi: An Indian plane made an emergency landing at the Karachi airport on Tuesday due to a technical fault.

The pilot of the Indian Boeing 737, with a destination of Dubai, reportedly made touch with the control tower at Karachi Airport and requested assistance when the aircraft experienced a technical issue.

The jet was able to arrive at the airport safely thanks to the control tower’s prompt response.

There were reportedly up to 100 passengers on board the aircraft.

None of the passengers, however, were permitted to exit the aircraft at the airport.

The SpiceJet flight SG-11 was making its way from Delhi to Dubai.