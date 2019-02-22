A video was made viral on social media that an Indian patriotic song was being played in some sort of ceremony in a private school in Karachi. It is well known across the globe that India and Pakistan are arch-rivals and recently India has blamed the killing of his army personnel in occupied Kashmir on Pakistan. It is beyond comprehension that how school management allowed Indian song to be played in their ceremony which depicts Indian patriotism and what lesson we are giving to our children.

How a school management is expected to educate students which are themselves illiterate about what to deliver to students what should not to be. India is bullying these days that he would attack Pakistan and we here in Pakistan playing Indian patriotic songs which is ridiculous. Directorate of school education should initiate an action against that private school and bind all schools to abstain from playing songs in schools especially Indian ones.

FAISAL ANSAR

Karachi

Share on: WhatsApp