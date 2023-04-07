Indian paramilitary ITBP’s commandant dies at LAC

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an officer of Indian paramilitary Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) died in Ladakh region at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The 33-year-old ITBP Assistant Commandant, Tikam Singh Negi, fell to death during patrolling duty in Sub-Sector of Eastern Ladakh along the Indo-China border. The immediate cause of death was not known. He hailed from Dehradun district of the Indian state of Uttarakhand.

On the other hand, a woman Makhni Devi (28) was found dead in the backyard of a house under suspicious circumstances in Ramnagar area of Ud-hampur district. Another woman aged around 35 years died after falling from a running Jammu Mail Express on the railway track in Samba district.

Moreover, a soldier of Indian Air Force (IAF) died in a road accident in Ramban district.

The IAF man died after his car skidded off the road and plunged into 300 feet deep gorge at Maroog along the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

On the other hand, the Srinagar-Jammu highway will remain closed on April 7 what authorities claim for carrying out repairs in landslide-hit areas of Ramban district.

Meanwhile, the Leh highway was closed, today, for traffic after an avalanche hit near Zojila Pass in Ganderbal district.—KMS